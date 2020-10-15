  1. Home
Vijay’s Master: Lyrical video of Quit Pannuda single track to be RELEASED on Anirudh Ravichander’s birthday

Sharing the news on his Twitter space, Anirudh Ravichanger stated that it was a lovely gift from the Master team.
In what looks like an unexpected piece of exciting news to the fans of Thalapathy Vijay and sensational music composer, the makers of Master have now revealed that they are all set to release the lyrical video of the song Quit Pannuda from the film on Anirudh Ravichander’s birthday, which happens to be tomorrow. The news was shared by Anirudh himself. While revealing it, a new poster of Thalapathy Vijay was also revealed by the makers.

It is revealed that the video will be released at 6 pm tomorrow. Already, the makers have released all the songs during the musical launch of the film, which happened shortly before the pandemic situation gripped the nation. Now that this new song is being released, it will be safe to say that the fans will get to see more stills of Thalapathy in the song.

See his Tweet here:

Also Read: Master, Jagame Thandhiram to Mookuthi Amman: Tamil films to look out for after theatres reopen

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist. While Malavika Mohanan will be seen as the leading lady, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj will be seen playing key roles. It is expected that the makers will announce the film’s release date after the Tamil Nadu grans permission to reopen theatres in the state. Producer Xaviour Britto said during an interview that the film will be released on Diwali or Pongal.

