Vijay’s Master: Samantha Akkineni, Vignesh Shivan, Nelson Dilipkumar urge fans to watch the film in theatres

A couple of days after video clips from Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Master were leaked online, several celebrities and fans have been urging people to watch the film in theatres and not to share the leaked clips. The news hit the headlines after Lokesh Kanagaraj, who directed the film took to his Twitter space and urged his fans not to share the video clips. Following his Tweet, the film’s read actors, and other celebrities have spread the word.

Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram space and shared a poster from the film and stated that she cannot wait to watch the film on the big screens. Nelson Dilipkumar shared Lokesh’s Tweet and wrote, “Can’t wait for #Master FDFS @actorvijay sir @Dir_Lokesh @anirudhofficial @Jagadishbliss #masterfdfsintheatres”. Karthi wrote, “#Master Nothing will stop our people & fans from watching it in Theaters.. We strongly believe our people will understand & support our efforts and stand with us against any piracy.. #StandAgainstPiracy #WeStandWithMaster”.

Manjima Mohan wrote, “It takes a lot of effort, sweat and blood to make a movie, especially one of this magnitude. Please don’t ruin the experience by watching and sharing leaked content. Watch it in cinema's, the way it was intended Looking forward to watching #master in theatres!” Vikram Prabhu wrote, “Of all the release battles, wishing @actorvijay sir the sweetest victory with the release of #Master in THEATRES!” Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist. Malavika Mohanan will be seen playing the role of the leading lady.

