Vijay’s Master: As video clips from the film LEAK online, Lokesh Kanagaraj requests fans not to share them

Starring Thalapathy Vijay and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles, Master has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist.

After a long wait, Thalapathy Vijay’s fans are all set to see the actor on the big screens in the upcoming film Master. The film will hit the big screens on January 13 as a Pongal special. With this, some videos, claiming to be from Master have leaked online. As several are sharing it, the film’s director Lokesh Kanagaraj has asked the fans not to share them and requested them to wait patiently.

He wrote, “Dear all It's been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you'll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don't share it Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours.” The makers, XB Film Creators have also sent out a request in the same regard. They wrote, “Team #Master requests you all not to forward/share any leaked content and if you come across anything of these sorts, please share it with us at report@blockxpiracy.com”

See the Tweets here:

Dear all

It's been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you'll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don't share it Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours. — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) January 11, 2021

Team #Master requests you all not to forward/share any leaked content and if you come across anything of these sorts, please share it with us at report@blockxpiracy.com — XB Film Creators (@XBFilmCreators) January 11, 2021

Also Read: Master: New poster shows glimpse of Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi’s intense action sequence

Master has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist. Malavika Mohanan will be seen playing the leading lady. The film also stars Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Gauri Kishan and Arjun Das in key roles. The film was supposed to hit the big screens in summer 2020. However, it did not happen owing to the lockdown for pandemic.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×