Vijay’s Master VS Simbu’s Eeswaran: Which teaser are you looking forward to watch on this Diwali?

While the makers of Master have not yet revealed any details about the teaser release, it was announced by Eeswaran's makers that they will release the teaser on Diwali.

Diwali is almost here and we cannot help but think about all the visual treats that we are about to get in a few more days. Starting from Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru to Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman, several films are releasing this Diwali on OTT platforms. Makers of Silambarasan TR’s upcoming film Eeswaran have revealed that the film will be released on Diwali. Though the makers of Vijay’s Master have not made any updates about the release of the teaser, anticipation is that the makers will announce the news soon.

Directed by Suseenthiran, Eeswaran is touted to be a rural drama. The film has Nidhhi Agerwal as the leading lady, while Simbu is the lead actor. S Thaman has been roped in to compose music. On the occasion of Vijayadashami, the makers revealed the film’s first look poster and the motion poster, while hinting that the film will be released on Pongal 2021. The makers have not yet revealed the rest of the cast members. It was revealed by Simbu that they have wrapped up the shooting process and he has finished dubbing his portion.

On the other hand, Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and it has Vijay in the lead role. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist, while Malavika Mohanan will be seen as the leading lady. The film has Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthnu and Arjun Das in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music. Take to the comments section and let us know which from are you waiting to watch and take the poll below and tell us which film’s teaser are you looking forward to watch on this Diwali.

Credits :Twitter

