Vijay’s mother says he stopped talking with SA Chandrasekar because of his constant pressure to enter politics

Thalapathy Vijay issued a statement yesterday saying that he has no connection with the political party that his father has announced.

After Thalapathy Vijay issued a statement about his father’s political party, SA Chandrasekar met the press today and said that though the party was formed in the name of Vijay’s fan club, it was his own party and Vijay has nothing to do with it. Hours after the press meet, Vijay’s mother has now issued a statement saying that Vijay stopped talking with his father SA Chandrasekar because of his pressure to enter politics. She also said that she was not informed either about the political party formation.

During his press meet, SA Chandrasekar said that he had registered the party in the Election Commission but Vijay will not head the party. For all the other questions asked by the reporters, he did not answer. Yesterday, Vijay released a statement after SA Chandrasekar’s announcement of party formation. Vijay stated that he himself came to know about the party only with media reports and he has no connection with it.

“I don't have any connection directly or indirectly with the political statements that my father has issued. I'm not bound to follow my father's political aspirations. I request my fans not to join the party that my father has started. If anyone tries to misuse my name, photo, or my fan clubs for their political aspirations, I will take necessary actions against them”, read his statement. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master.

Credits :Thanthi TV

