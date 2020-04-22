Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay to play the lead role in the Tamil remake of Uppena? Find out

Jason Vijay, who is currently in Canada, will be playing the lead role in the Tamil version of Upenna.

Vijay's son Jason Sanjay made the headlines recently after it was reported that his father was worried about him living in Canada. Some reports also suggested that Thala Ajith called up Vijay to enquire about Sanjay’s situation. Now, new reports suggest that Sanjay is set to make his acting debut.

According to Cinema Express, the Tamil remake of the Telugu love story, Uppena, will have Sanjay as the lead actor. Some reports suggest that the film is based on Nalgonda honour killing incident. Vijay Sethupathi, who will be seen as the main antagonist in Uppena, will reprise his role and produce the Tamil remake in association with Mythri Movie Makers. If this report turns out to be true, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the villain to both father and son, in Master and the Uppena remake.

"Vijay Sethupathi discussed the script of Uppena with Vijay on the sets of Master, and the latter felt it would be an ideal debut for his son," a source was quoted as saying by Cinema Express. Buchi Babu Sana will helm the Tamil remake too. It is to be noted that Upanna is the director’s debut film. The Telugu version marks the debut of Chiranjeevi's nephew, Panja Vaisshnav Tej. Meanwhile, a picture of Sanjay is making rounds on social media and it is being claimed that he is safe and healthy in Canada.

