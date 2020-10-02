Vijay’s Thalapathy 65: AR Murugadoss directorial to go on floors in February 2021?

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, it is expected that Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the leading lady in the 65th film of Thalapathy Vijay.

A new piece of news has now come up stating that Thalapathy Vijay’s next film with AR Murugadoss, tentatively titled Thalapathy 65 is all set to go on the floors in February 2021. AR Murugadoss, during his interactions, has stated several times about the film though it has not been officially launched yet. It is expected that the film will be launched officially in January 2021 during Pongal festival.

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, it is expected that Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the leading lady in the upcoming flick. During her interaction with fans, Kajal hinted at it by saying that she will be soon collaborating with Vijay. Some reports also suggested that the film will have Tamannaah Bhatia as the leading lady. However, Murugadoss has not yet revealed details about the film’s female lead.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay’s Master was wrapped up before the lockdown was imposed. The makers have also finished with the post-production works. It has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist, while Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen as the leading ladies. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master is bankrolled by XB Film Creators. Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das will be seen playing key roles in the film, which has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

