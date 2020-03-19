Vijay’s Thalapathy 65 to be the actor’s blockbuster movie Thuppakki’s sequel?

AR Murugadoss' next film with Vijay will apparenty be a sequel to the blockbuster film of the actor-director duo, Thuppakki.

Even as Vijay’s upcoming film Master is the talk of the town in Kollywood, multiple reports about the actor’s next film, Thalapathy65 emerged. Now, according to a report in Indiaglitz, Thalapathy Vijay’s next with AR Murugadoss will be a sequel to the mega hit movie of the duo, Thuppakki. Some reports also suggested that Thalapathy65 will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. It is expected that the makers will announce it soon and the film will go on floors from August 2020.

It was also reported earlier that Vijay will be paid a remuneration of Rs 100 crore for his next project with Sun Pictures. If this report turns out to be true, he will be the highest paid actor in Kollywood as Rajinikanth reportedly received Rs 80 crore for Annaatthe. It is to be noted that Vijay’s previous movie Sarkar was also bankrolled by Sun Pictures. This film will mark the fourth collaboration of Vijay and AR Murugadoss. Previously, they have worked in three movies namely Kaththi, Thuppakki and Sarkar.

Meanwhile, Vijay’s upcoming film Master is expected to hit the big screens in October. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has Vijay Sethupathi for the main antagonist, Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah as female leads. Shanthanu will be seen playing a prominent role. AR Murugadoss’ last film was Rajinikanth’s Darbar. Bankrolled by Lyca pictures, the film had Nayanthara and Nivetha Thomas as female leads. The director was caught in soup after the distributors’ council alleged that the film did not fetch them the profit that Rajinikanth movies usually do.

Credits :IndiaGlitz

