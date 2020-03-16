Vijay’s Thalapathy 65 to be directed by AR Murugadoss? Find out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Actor Vijay, who will be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master, has reportedly joined hands with AR Murugadoss for his next film, Thapapathy 65.

Even as Vijay’s upcoming film Master was being shot, multiple reports about the actor next film, Thalapathy 65 emerged. Now, according to a report in Behindwoods, Thalapathy Vijay is all set to reunite with AR Murugadoss for his next. The report also suggested that Thalapathy 65 will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. It is expected that the makers will announce it soon and the film will go on floors from August 2020.

It was also reported earlier that Vijay will be paid a whopping remuneration of Rs 100 crore for his next project with Sun Pictures. It is to be noted that Vijay’s previous movie Sarkar was also bankrolled by Sun Pictures. However, there has been no official word about the film yet. If reports turn out to be true. this film will mark the fourth collaboration of Vijay and AR Murugadoss. Previously, they have worked in three movies namely Kaththi, Thuppakki, and Sarkar.

Meanwhile, Vijay’s upcoming film Master is expected to hit the big screens in October. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has Vijay Sethupathi for the main antagonist, Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah as female leads. Shanthanu will be seen playing a prominent role. AR Murugadoss’ last film was Rajinikanth’s Darbar. Bankrolled by Lyca pictures, the film had Nayanthara and Nivetha Thomas as female leads. The director was caught in soup after the distributors’ council alleged that the film did not fetch them the profit that Rajinikanth movies usually do.

Credits :Behindwoods

