Vijay’s Thalapathy 65: Makers of the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial to release the film on Tamil New Year 2022?

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Thalapathy 65 will have pan-Indian actor Pooja Hegde playing opposite Vijay.

The makers of Thalapathy 65 announced a couple of months back that the film’s shooting had started in Georgia. They even shared a glimpse of Vijay from the sets of the film, while announcing about the shooting process. A few weeks back, it was reported that the makers have constructed huge sets of a multiplex complex in Chennai for the second shooting schedule. Now, a new report has come up stating that the makers have plans to release the film on Tamil New Year 2022.

Earlier, the makers had announced that Pooja Hegde will be seen as the leading lady. While welcoming her on board, the makers shared a stylish video of the pan Indian star Pooja Hegde. As per the latest report, the makers have roped in popular Mollywood actor Shine Tom Chacko to play a key role in the film. An official announcement on the same is, however, still awaited. The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures, while Anirudh Ravichander is roped in to compose music.

It is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, who is also waiting for the release of Doctor with Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role. Meanwhile, reports about Thalapathy Vijay’s next film are surfacing on social media. As per the latest report, Vijay’s next will be directed by Tollywood filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally. Vijay was last seen in Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj with Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady and Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist.

