Vijay’s Thalapathy 65: Makers of the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial to resume with the shooting in Chennai?

Tentatively titled Thalapathy 65, the film has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, and the first two shooting schedules were shot in Georgia.

At a time what fans are going gaga anticipating the revelation of Thalapathy Vijay’s first look on his birthday which happens to be on June 22, a report has come up stating that the film’s shooting will be resumed in Chennai soon. The makers had earlier shared photo while announcing that the first shooting schedule started in Georgia. Later, Vijay returned to Chennai and it was reported that the makers have wrapped up two schedules in Georgia.

Sometimes back, it was reported that a huge shopping mall set was constructed in Chennai to shoot the next schedule. However, there has been no official update from the makers about the next schedule and it is expected to be made soon. A report also came up suggesting that the film will hit the big screens on Tamil New Year 2022.

Pooja Hegde will be seen as the leading lady. While welcoming her on board, the makers shared a stylish video of the pan Indian star Pooja Hegde. As per the latest report, the makers have roped in popular Mollywood actor Shine Tom Chacko to play a key role in the film. An official announcement on the same is, however, still awaited. The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures, while Anirudh Ravichander is roped in to compose music. It is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, who is also waiting for the release of Doctor with Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role.

