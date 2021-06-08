  1. Home
Vijay’s Thalapathy 65: Yogi Babu confirms being a part of the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial

Vijay and Yogi Babu have already collaborated for films including Mersal, Sarkar and Bigil.
6401 reads Mumbai Updated: June 8, 2021 08:56 am
Last month, Thalapathy Vijay’s next film titled Thalapathy 65 was launched with a formal pooja ceremony and it was attended by the Master star along with director Nelson Dilipkumar. While the makers had announced a couple of months back that the film will have Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, Yogi Babu confirmed that he will be playing a role in the film. Replying to a fan’s tweet, he confirmed the news.

One of his fans asked him if he is a part of Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film, to which Yogi Babu commented “Yes Pa”. They have already collaborated for films including Mersal, Sarkar and Bigil. It is expected that the film will be high on action as the video of the title look had a background of guns. The makers recently announced with a stylish video that the pan Indian star Pooja Hegde will be seen as the leading lady. This will be her first collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay.

See his Tweet here:

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the yet to be titled flick is directed by Doctor filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar, who shot to his fame after his film titled Kolamaavu Kokila with Nayanthara in the lead role. Meanwhile, Yogi Babu is now basking the success of his recently released film Mandela directed by Madonne Ashwin. After the film’s release, celebrities and fans have been heaping praises for Yogi Babu’s role in it. He will also be seen playing the lead role in a social film titled Bommai Naayagi bankrolled by Pa Ranjith’s Neelam Productions and directed by Shan.

