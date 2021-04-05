Vijay’s Thalapathy 65: Yogi Babu to play a key role in the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial?

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the makers of Thalapathy 65 recently announced that the film will have pan Indian star Pooja Hegde as the leading lady.

Last week, Thalapathy Vijay’s next film titled Thalapathy 65 was launched with a formal pooja ceremony and it was attended by the Master star along with director Nelson Dilipkumar. While the makers had announced a couple of weeks back that the film will have Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, it is reported in The Times Of India that Yogi Babu will be seen playing a key role in the film. If this report turns out to be true, this film will mark the fourth collaboration of the duo.

They have already collaborated for films including Mersal, Sarkar and Bigil. It is expected that the film will be high on action as the video of the title look had a background of guns and fastly moving cars. The makers recently announced with a stylish video that the pan Indian star Pooja Hegde will be seen as the leading lady. This will be her first collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay.

Also Read: Rocketry: R Madhavan reveals PM Modi showed concern for Nambi & wrong done to him; Shares PICS from the meet

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the yet to be titled flick is directed by Doctor filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar, who shot to his fame after his film titled Kolamaavu Kokila with Nayanthara in the lead role. Meanwhile, Yogi Babu is now basking the success of his recently released film Mandela directed by Madonne Ashwin. After the film’s release, celebrities and fans have been heaping praises for Yogi Babu’s role in it. He will also be seen playing the lead role in a social film titled Bommai Naayagi bankrolled by Pa Ranjith’s Neelam Productions and directed by Shan.

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×