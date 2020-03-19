Vijay Sethupathi to act in biopic of cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan? Find out

South star Vijay Sethupathi, who will be seen next as the main antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay's Master, has been roped in to play the lead actor in the biopic of Srilankan bowler, Muttiah Muralitharan.

It is well known that Vijay Sethupathi’s next film is with Thalapathy Vijay in Master. The Lokesh Kanagarj directorial will have him as the main antagonist. Master’s post-production works are going according to the schedule and it is being reported that the film will hit the big screens in April as planned. Now, a new report has come up stating that Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to play the lead role in the biopic of Srilankan bowler Muttiah Muralitharan.

A while ago, it was reported that the biopic of Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan would be made soon, with no reports about the film’s cast. Now that this new report has come up, it has the fans of the actor and the cricketer excited, as Vijay Sethupathi is a critically acclaimed actor and his features are similar to that of Muttiah’s. However, there were some who criticised Vijay Sethupathi for nodding to act in a Srilankan cricketer’s biopic, even though the film has not been officially announced yet.

It is being reported that Vijay Sethupathi has even set aside dates for the biopic, and he will start shooting of the film after finishing the current shooting schedules. Reports further stated that VJS will get professional training for cricket before the film rolls on floor. News about the film’s title is also doing rounds, with some suggesting that the film will be titled 800 as the bowler has taken more than 800 wickets in Test Cricket, which is the most number of wickets taken by a player in the test cricket format.

Credits :The Times Of India

