  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vijay Sethupathi & Aishwarya Rajessh’s film Ka Pae Ranasingam to have an OTT release on October 2

The news was shared via a tweet that the film titled Ka Pae Ranasingam will be releasing on October 2 on a digital streaming platform.
8863 reads Mumbai
Vijay Sethupathi & Aishwarya Rajessh’s film Ka Pae Ranasingam to have an OTT releaseVijay Sethupathi & Aishwarya Rajessh’s film Ka Pae Ranasingam to have an OTT release on October 2
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The latest update about the film starring Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajessh states that the much awaited drama will be releasing on an OTT platform on October 2. The news was shared via a tweet that the film titled Ka Pae Ranasingam will be releasing on October 2 on a digital streaming platform. The film Ka Pae Ranasingam is reportedly touted to be a geo political thriller which will be dealing with the matter of social problems and a system which is indifferent. 

The previous news reports about the Vijay Sethupathi starrer state that the makers of Ka Pae Ranasingam wanted the film's release in the theatres. So far, there is still no official word out as to when the theatres would re-open. Hence the makers reportedly decided to release the film on an OTT platform. The makers also previously released the film's teaser. The fans and film audiences were very excited when the teaser was released. The intense teaser of the Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajessh’s film has managed to generate a lot of excitement in the minds of the audience members and fans. The lead actors of Ka Pae Ranasingam enjoy a massive fan following on their respective social media accounts. 

The soon to be released flick starring the Master actor Vijay Sethupathi is backed by KJR Studios. The news reports about the upcoming geo political film states how the drama will showcase the fight between the farmers and the powerful corporate sector.

(ALSO READ: Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajessh’s Ka Pae Ranasingam gets a direct release on OTT platform)

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara Sutaria’s stylist Meagan Concessio on styling Tara, Shanaya & Khushi Kapoor, Diet Sabya and more
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement