Vijay Sethupathi & Aishwarya Rajessh’s film Ka Pae Ranasingam to have an OTT release on October 2

The latest update about the film starring Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajessh states that the much awaited drama will be releasing on an OTT platform on October 2. The news was shared via a tweet that the film titled Ka Pae Ranasingam will be releasing on October 2 on a digital streaming platform. The film Ka Pae Ranasingam is reportedly touted to be a geo political thriller which will be dealing with the matter of social problems and a system which is indifferent.

The previous news reports about the Vijay Sethupathi starrer state that the makers of Ka Pae Ranasingam wanted the film's release in the theatres. So far, there is still no official word out as to when the theatres would re-open. Hence the makers reportedly decided to release the film on an OTT platform. The makers also previously released the film's teaser. The fans and film audiences were very excited when the teaser was released. The intense teaser of the Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajessh’s film has managed to generate a lot of excitement in the minds of the audience members and fans. The lead actors of Ka Pae Ranasingam enjoy a massive fan following on their respective social media accounts.

The soon to be released flick starring the Master actor Vijay Sethupathi is backed by KJR Studios. The news reports about the upcoming geo political film states how the drama will showcase the fight between the farmers and the powerful corporate sector.

