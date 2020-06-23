Vijay Sethupathi all set to do a cameo in director Gokul's upcoming film Corona Kumar?

Vijay Sethupathi will be returning in his character of Sumar Moonji Kumar from the film, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara in the upcoming film by director Gokul. The fans of the actor are very excited to hear this update.

The south actor Vijay Sethupathi who is fondly referred to as makkal selvan by his fans and followers is expected to essay a cameo in the upcoming film called Corona Kumar. This film is helmed by Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara director Gokul. The latest news reports suggest that the film, will feature the Super Deluxe actor Vijay Sethupathi in an interesting cameo. The Master actor will be returning in his character of Sumar Moonji Kumar from the film, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara. The fans and film audiences are very excited to hear this update.

They are now looking forward to see Vijay Sethupathi get into his previous character, of Sumar Moonji Kumar for Gokul's next film, Corona Kumar. The upcoming film, Corona Kumar is expected to be a spin-off of the southern drama, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara. On the work front, the makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi will be seen essaying the villain's role in the highly anticipated flick titled Master. The film will have Thalapathy Vijay in the lead. The film is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The director is known for his blockbuster film, Kaithi, starring south actor Karthi.

The film Master happens to be one of the most awaited films from the south film industry. The makers of the southern drama, Master were hoping to release the film in the month of April. But due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus, all the filmmakers had to suspend their work on their respective projects. All the theatres were shut down, due to the COVID-19 lockdown that was imposed in the country.

