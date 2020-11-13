Vijay Sethupathi all set to lend his voice for an animation film titled Dhira

Vijay Sethupathi will be the voice behind the lead animated character in the upcoming film called Dhira.

The popular star from the southern film industry, Vijay Sethupathi will be lending his voice for the upcoming animation drama called Dhira. The makkal selvan of the south film industry, Vijay Sethupathi will be the voice behind the animated character. The newly announced film is touted to be a pan India film. The Super Deluxe actor took to his Instagram account to share the happy news about him lending his voice for the animation flick. The southern star wrote in his Twitter post, "Bringing all the diverse centres of Indian film industry together, DHIRA - The biggest pan Indian Motion Capture animation movie.@ATheoremStudios @arunkrapolu."

On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in the upcoming drama called Master. This film will feature Thalapathy Vijay in the lead. The film Master is helmed by ace director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The filmmaker is known for his blockbuster drama called Kaithi. This film featured southern actor Karthi in the lead. Now, all eyes are on the much awaited film Master. The first look poster of the film was unveiled by the makers some time back.

Bringing all the diverse centres of Indian film industry together, DHIRA - The biggest pan Indian Motion Capture animation movie.@ATheoremStudios @arunkrapolu pic.twitter.com/G8vjcc1VKm — VijaySethupathi (@VijaySethuOffl) November 12, 2020

The film with Thalapathy Vijay in the lead was meant for a release in the month of April. But due to the COVID 19 crisis, the makers had to postpone the release of the film. Now, the upcoming film Master will feature Vijay Sethupathi in the role of a villain.

