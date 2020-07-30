Vijay Sethupathi is all smiles as he kick starts the dubbing work for his upcoming film Laabam

The actor's production house Vijay Sethupathi Productions shared pictures of him on Twitter as he started the dubbing work for the upcoming film Laabam.

The makkal selvan of the southern film industry Vijay Sethupathi has kick started the dubbing work for his upcoming film Laabam. The actor's production house Vijay Sethupathi Productions shared pictures of the actor while he was doing the dubbing for his film Laabam. The Master actor Vijay Sethupathi is seen in a happy mood as he resumed work for Laabam. The film is helmed by south director S. P. Jananathan. The south star Vijay Sethupathi who has featured in the films like Super Deluxe, Vikram Vedha and Sanga Thamizhan will be essaying the lead in the upcoming film Laabam.

This film will also reportedly feature south siren Shruti Haasan as the female lead. The news reports also add that the gorgeous diva has crooned a song for the southern drama, Laabam. The stunning actress had also previously shared pictures of her while she was recording the song for the Vijay Sethupathi starrer. On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi will be starring in the upcoming film Master. This film has Thalapathy Vijay in the lead.

The southern star Vijay Sethupathi will be essaying the role of the film's villain. The first look poster of the film Master was unveiled by the makers of the southern drama. The first look poster of the makkal selvan from Master was revealed some time back. Vijay Sethupathi's look from Master looks very intense. The fans and followers of the Super Deluxe actor are eagerly waiting for Master to hit the big screen.

