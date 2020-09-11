  1. Home
Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajessh’s Ka Pae Ranasingam gets a direct release on OTT platform

Directed by Virumandi, Ka Pae Ranasingam is touted to be an emotional drama, which will have some loud social messages about farmers and farming.
While it was announced recently that Suriya’s upcoming film Soorarai Pottru will be released directly on OTT platform, now, the next Kollywood biggie to get a direct digital release is Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh's upcoming film, Ka Pae Ranasingam. Apart from releasing in five different languages, Ka Pae Ranasingam has been subtitled in over 10 international languages for its OTT release. Directed by Virumandi, Ka Pae Ranasingam is touted to be an emotional drama, which will have some loud social messages.

The makers wrapped up the shooting a few months ago. Originally, the film was planned to be released in January. However, it did not happen due to unknown reasons. Ka Pae Ranasingam marks the fourth collaboration of Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajessh. Earlier, the have collaborated for movies including Rummy, Pannaiyarum Padminiyum, and Dharma Durai. Bankrolled by KJR Studios, Ka Par Ranasingam is written and directed by P Virumandi. The film also has Rangaraj Pandey, Yogi Babu, Vela Ramamoorthy, Samuthirakani, and Poo Ram in key roles. The film has music Ghibran, while NK Ekhambaram has cranked the camera.

While Shivanandeeswaran took care of video editing, Peter Hein has choreographed the stunt sequences. The makers have not yet announced the film’s release date. The makers revealed an intriguing first look poster the film’s teaser in May, in which Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajessh were seen rebelling against a number of things as a couple.

