  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajessh starrer Ka Pae Ranasingam leaked by Tamil Rockers

Apart from releasing in five different languages, Ka Pae Ranasingam has been subtitled in over 10 international languages for its OTT release.
9848 reads Mumbai
Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajessh starrer Ka Pae Ranasingam leaked by Tamil RockersVijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajessh starrer Ka Pae Ranasingam leaked by Tamil Rockers
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Critically acclaimed actors Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajessh’s film Ka Pae Ranasingam was released directly on OTT platform today on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. In two hours after the film’s release, it got leaked on the infamous piracy website Tamil Rockers. Apart from releasing in five different languages, Ka Pae Ranasingam has been subtitled in over 10 international languages for its OTT release. Directed by Virumandi, Ka Pae Ranasingam is touted to be an emotional drama, which will have some loud social messages.

The makers wrapped up the shooting a few months ago. Originally, the film was planned to be released in January. However, it did not happen due to unknown reasons. Ka Pae Ranasingam marks the fourth collaboration of Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajessh. Earlier, they collaborated for movies including Rummy, Pannaiyarum Padminiyum and Dharma Durai. Bankrolled by KJR Studios, Ka Par Ranasingam is written and directed by P Virumandi. The film also has Rangaraj Pandey, Yogi Babu, Vela Ramamoorthy, Samuthirakani, and Poo Ram in key roles. The film has music by Ghibran, while NK Ekhambaram has cranked the camera.

Also Read: Dhanush’s next film directed by Mithran Jawahar to be bankrolled by Sun Pictures?

While Shivanandeeswaran took care of video editing, Peter Hein has choreographed the stunt sequences. The makers have not yet announced the film’s release date. The makers revealed an intriguing first look poster the film’s teaser in May, in which Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajessh were seen rebelling against a number of things as a couple.

Credits :The News Minute

You may like these
Vijay Sethupathi & Aishwarya Rajessh’s film Ka Pae Ranasingam to have an OTT release on October 2
Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajessh’s Ka Pae Ranasingam gets a direct release on OTT platform
Ka Pae Ranasingam teaser RELEASED: Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajessh’s fight for a cause looks promising
Ghibran lauds Vijay Sethupathi & Aishwarya Rajessh’s Ka Pae Rana Singam; Calls it an important Kollywood film
Taapsee Pannu, Vijay Sethupathi and Radikaa Sarathkumar pay tribute to SP Balasubrahmanyam in Jaipur
Laabam: Shooting of the Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan starrer resumes

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement