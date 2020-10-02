Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajessh starrer Ka Pae Ranasingam leaked by Tamil Rockers

Apart from releasing in five different languages, Ka Pae Ranasingam has been subtitled in over 10 international languages for its OTT release.

Critically acclaimed actors Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajessh’s film Ka Pae Ranasingam was released directly on OTT platform today on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. In two hours after the film’s release, it got leaked on the infamous piracy website Tamil Rockers. Apart from releasing in five different languages, Ka Pae Ranasingam has been subtitled in over 10 international languages for its OTT release. Directed by Virumandi, Ka Pae Ranasingam is touted to be an emotional drama, which will have some loud social messages.

The makers wrapped up the shooting a few months ago. Originally, the film was planned to be released in January. However, it did not happen due to unknown reasons. Ka Pae Ranasingam marks the fourth collaboration of Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajessh. Earlier, they collaborated for movies including Rummy, Pannaiyarum Padminiyum and Dharma Durai. Bankrolled by KJR Studios, Ka Par Ranasingam is written and directed by P Virumandi. The film also has Rangaraj Pandey, Yogi Babu, Vela Ramamoorthy, Samuthirakani, and Poo Ram in key roles. The film has music by Ghibran, while NK Ekhambaram has cranked the camera.

While Shivanandeeswaran took care of video editing, Peter Hein has choreographed the stunt sequences. The makers have not yet announced the film’s release date. The makers revealed an intriguing first look poster the film’s teaser in May, in which Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajessh were seen rebelling against a number of things as a couple.

