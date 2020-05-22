Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajessh starrer Ka Pae Ranasingam: Makers RELEASE intriguing first look poster

Makers of Ka Pae Ranasingam have released the film’s first look poster. They have promised that the film’s teaser will be released tomorrow.

One of the most anticipated upcoming films of Tamil cinema is Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajessh starrer Ka Pae Ranasingam. Directed by Virumandi, Ka Pae Ranasingam is touted to be an emotional drama, and the makers wrapped up the shooting a few months ago. Originally, the makers had plans to release the film last January. However, it did not happen due to unknown reasons. Now the release has been further delayed due to the lockdown for COVID 19, disappointing the fans of both the actors.

When fans have been eagerly waiting for an official word, the makers have released the first look poster of the film. It is being said that the film will show Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajessh as rebels, who fight for justice. It is to be noted that the makers have promised to release the teaser tomorrow. It is expected that the film will have a few loud concepts of equality, discrimination, justice among the other things. Ka Pae Ranasingam marks the fourth collaboration of Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajessh.

Earlier, the have collaborated for movies including Rummy, Pannaiyarum Padminiyum, and Dharma Durai. Bankrolled by KJR Studios, Ka Par Ranasingam is reportedly based on a real-life incident. The film also has Rangaraj Pandey, Yogi Babu, Vela Ramamoorthy, Samuthirakani, and Poo Ram in key roles. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi will be next seen in Master, while Aishwarya Rajessh has a bunch of films in her kitty including Thittam Irandu, Dhruva Natchathiram, Idam Porul Yaeval, and Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×