Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap starrer Maharaja inches closer to minting Rs 100 crores at China box office after over a month of release

The Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap starrer Maharaja was released in theaters in China in November 2024. As the film completes over a month in Chinese theaters, it is nearing a box office collection of Rs 100 crore.

The official update was shared by Yu Jing, the spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in India, through her X (formerly Twitter) handle. Sharing a poster of the movie, she wrote, "Maharaja has become the highest-grossing Indian film in China since 2018, reaching Rs 91.55 crore. Well done."

See the official tweet here:

As the Vijay Sethupathi starrer Maharaja nears the Rs 100 crore milestone at the Chinese box office, it is poised to become the highest-grossing Indian film in China since 2018. According to the Chinese cinema ticket portal Maoyan, the movie earned RMB 13.37 million (approximately Rs 15.6 crore) on its opening day in November.

Maharaja tells the story of a barber and single father living in Chennai with his daughter. Their lives take a dramatic turn when, on a day his daughter is out of town, the barber is attacked, their house is broken into, and a seemingly insignificant steel dustbin goes missing.

The dustbin, revered by both father and daughter as a god’s idol for saving the latter’s life as a baby, becomes central to the plot. Determined to retrieve it, the father enlists the help of the police, unraveling a rabbit hole of intrigue and mystery.

Advertisement

In addition to Vijay Sethupathi, Maharaja features an ensemble cast, including Anurag Kashyap, Sachana Namidass, Mamta Mohandas, Natty Subramaniam, Abhirami Gopikumar, Divyabharathi, Singampuli, and more in key roles.

Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, the film earned widespread acclaim from audiences in India upon its release in June 2024.

ALSO READ: Mohanlal breaks silence at AMMA event in Kochi after resigning from its presidency 4 months ago