Vijay Sethupathi and Jayam Ravi's candid anecdotes UNVEILED at Iraivan pre-release event

The cast and crew of Iraivan, featuring Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara, are gearing up for its release. Recently, a pre-release event for the film was organized in Chennai. Iraivan’s leading man, Jayam Ravi, was not the only big star present at the event, as Vijay Sethupathi also attended the function as a special guest. During the event, both actors made a few revelations that caught their fans by surprise.

Vijay Sethupathi was initially offered Arvind Swamy’s role in Jayam Ravi’s Bogan

Bogan, the 2017 film featuring Jayam Ravi and Arvind Swamy in the lead roles, was first offered to Vijay Sethupathi. The latter revealed the same at the pre-release event of Iraivan. The Jawan actor said, "The team approached me first for the role, but I was unable to take it due to date issues. I hope I get to do dual hero subjects along with Jayam Ravi in the future." Vijay Sethupathi also made it clear that he is hoping to act in a film alongside Jayam Ravi soon. Certainly, that would be an ideal cast, to say the least.

It was clear from their exchange and from the mere fact of Vijay being there that he and Jayam Ravi share a great bond of friendship. Jayam Ravi even went on to say that when he thought of directing a film, Vijay Sethupathi was the first actor that he thought of. He also asked for the 96 actor's number so that they could work together. After their delightful interaction, their fans are also hopeful that these two actors will appear together on screen sooner rather than later.

Jayam Ravi and Arvind Swamy’s Bogan was released in 2017

Even though Vijay Sethupathi had rejected Bogan, the character that he had said no to went into the hands of another very capable actor. Arvind Swamy played to perfection the titular character of Bogan and also solidified a hit partnership with Jayam Ravi. For the uninitiated, Bogan was not the first time that Arvind Swamy and Jayam Ravi had worked together. The duo had earlier acted alongside each other in the mega-successful Thani Oruvan. The Mohan Raja film is considered to be one of the best thrillers in recent Tamil cinema.

