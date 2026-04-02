Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi to begin shooting for Mani Ratnam film in 2026? Find out

Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi are set to headline a project directed by Mani Ratnam. Although the film was announced earlier online, it appears that the project may go on floors in June 2026.

Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi’s movie with Mani Ratnam to shoot from June 2026?

According to an online report, Mani Ratnam is expected to begin shooting in June 2026. The Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi starrer is also expected to have a promo shoot in April.

While more details about the film have not been revealed, it is expected to be a quick project and may be wrapped up within 40 days. However, this is based on reports, and no official confirmation has been made by the makers.

Earlier, the project was announced by Madras Talkies under the tentative title Production No. 23. The film will once again have AR Rahman handling the music and background score, dismissing initial rumors that the filmmaker might collaborate with Sai Abhyankkar for the project.

Reportedly, the composition work is currently underway, with the composer having already completed two songs.

Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi’s work front

Vijay Sethupathi will next appear in the lead role in Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the action film will feature Samyuktha and Tabu as co-leads.

The actor has also announced another project titled Pocket Novel. The upcoming film, helmed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, marks the director and actor’s second collaboration after Super Deluxe, which featured Malavika Mohanan and Raj B. Shetty in key roles.

Moreover, Vijay Sethupathi will make a cameo appearance in the Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2. He is also currently part of the film Arasan, which stars Silambarasan TR in the lead role, and is expected to play a pivotal role as a police officer. Directed by Vetrimaaran, the upcoming film is a spin-off from the Vada Chennai universe led by Dhanush.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi will soon appear alongside Junaid Khan in the romantic film Ek Din, slated for release on May 1, 2026. The actress also has Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, in her lineup.

ALSO READ: Hi Update: Vishnu Edavan spills why he chose Nayanthara and Kavin for romantic film, reveals plot details