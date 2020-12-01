Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan’s Laabam: Makers wrap up the shooting schedule of the social drama

A photo of Vijay Sethupathi with the rest of the film's cast and crew has surfaced online.

One of the most anticipated Kollywood movies is Vijay Sethypathi and Shruti Haasan starrer Laabam. While fans of Vijay Sethupathi are eagerly waiting for an update about the film, it has now been revealed that the makers have called it a wrap for shooting. The film’s shooting was happening at a brisk pace when the pandemic hit the globe and then it was brought to a halt. Shruti Haasan has been sharing throwback videos from the sets of the film every now and then. On Vinayagar Chadurthi, the makers released the film’s teaser.

Directed by SP Jananathan, who also directed Vijay Sethupathi’s Purompokku Engira Podhuvadamai, Laabam has Shruti Haasan as the female lead. Vijay Sethupathi’s intriguing first look poster from the film was released recently, and it caught social media by a storm. It is expected that Laabam will be based on the mass firing by Tamil Nadu police during the infamous Thoothukudi protest against Sterlite factory.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has a line up of films in his kitty including Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Ka Pae Ranasingham, 800, Kadaisi Vivasaayi among the others. He will be next seen as the main antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film has Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah as the leading ladies, while Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das will be seen in key roles. On the other hand, Shruti Haasan will be next seen in Krack with Ravi Teja.

