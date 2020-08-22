Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan starrer Laabam’s trailer portrays an emotional story about farmers; WATCH

Taking to his Twitter space, Kollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi shared the trailer of his upcoming film Laabam, which also starrs Shruti Haasan as the leading lady.

Yesterday, Vijay Sethupathi took to his Twitter profile and announced that the trailer of his upcoming film Laabam will be launched today. At 5 pm this evening, the makers released the trailer which gave an idea about the film. What we see in the trailer is a story when shows the reality of farmers’ state in Tamil Nadu. It also shows how few educated people are helping farmers in the rural area gain a decent profit for their hard work in agriculture.

Directed by SP Jananathan, who also directed Vijay Sethupathi’s Purompokku Engira Podhuvadamai, Laabam has Shruti Haasan as the female lead. Vijay Sethupathi’s intriguing first look poster from the film was released recently, and it caught social media by a storm. It is expected that Laabam will be based on the mass firing by Tamil Nadu police during the infamous Thoothukudi protest against Sterlite factory.

Meanwhile, other than Laabam, Vijay Sethupathi has a lineup of films in his kitty including Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Ka Pae Ranasingham with Aishwarya Rajessh, Muttiah Muridharan’s biopic 800, Kadaisi Vivasaayi among the others. He will be next seen as the main antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film has Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah as the leading ladies, while Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das will be seen in key roles. Shruti Haasan, on the other hand, will be next seen in Krack with Ravi Teja.

