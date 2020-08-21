Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan starrer Laabam’s trailer to release tomorrow

  1. Home
Taking to his Twitter space, Vijay Sethupathi revealed that the trailer of his next film with Shruti Haasan titled Laabam will be released tomorrow.
One of the most anticipated Kollywood movies is Vijay Sethypathi and Shruti Haasan starrer Laabam. While fans of Vijay Sethupathi are eagerly waiting for an update about the film, the actor has now announced that the film’s trailer will be launched tomorrow on the occasion of Vinayagar Chaturthi. He revealed the news while sharing a short video which gives us an idea of the film’s backdrop. Sharing it, Vijay Sethupathi stated that the trailer will be released at 5 pm tomorrow.

He wrote, “Countdown begins, The power - packed #LaabamTrailer is releasing tomorrow at 5 PM!” Directed by SP Jananathan, who also directed Vijay Sethupathi’s Purompokku Engira Podhuvadamai, Laabam has Shruti Haasan as the female lead. Vijay Sethupathi’s intriguing first look poster from the film was released recently, and it caught social media by a storm. It is expected that Laabam will be based on the mass firing by Tamil Nadu police during the infamous Thoothukudi protest against Sterlite factory.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has a line up of films in his kitty including Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Ka Pae Ranasingham, 800, Kadaisi Vivasaayi among the others. He will be next seen as the main antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film has Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah as the leading ladies, while Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das will be seen in key roles. On the other hand, Shruti Haasan will be next seen in Krack with Ravi Teja.

