Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu to play dual roles in Deepak Sundarajan’s upcoming fantasy?

By now, we all know that Vijay Sethupathi and are joining hands for an upcoming fantasy drama by Deepak Sundarajan. Photos of the lead actors along with other key actors including Radikaa Sarathkumar and Panchu Arunachalam from the Jaipur sets surfaced online. Now, a new report has surfaced online stating that both the lead actors will be playing dual roles in the film. According to The Times Of India, both of them will be playing in both the present and in the period portions.

In the BTS photos that surfaced online, Vijay Sethupathi was seen dressed up as a king. There were also photos of a throne, where Radikaa Sarathkumar was seen. The English daily quoted a source as saying, “Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee will be seen playing dual roles in the film. Their characters will appear both in the present time and in the period portion. There will be a generous dose of humor in the film”.

It was also reported sometimes back that Yogi Babu has also been roped into the film to play a key role. For the unversed, Deepak is making his directorial debut with the film. Son of popular director and actor Sundarajan, he has worked as an associate to AL Vijay in the film Thalaivi. The film is produced by Jana Gana Mana’s makers Fashion Studios. After the government granted permission to start shooting, the makers started the shooting earlier this month in Jaipur.

