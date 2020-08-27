0
0
0
×
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
Save
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vijay Sethupathi and Tapsee Pannu to join hands for Deepak Sundarajan's directorial debut

While Tapsee Pannu will be seen playing the lead role in the film, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in a special role.
14280 reads Mumbai
0
0
0
Save
Vijay Sethupathi and Tapsee Pannu to join hands for Deepak Sundarajan's directorial debutVijay Sethupathi and Tapsee Pannu to join hands for Deepak Sundarajan's directorial debut

We all know that Vijay Sethupathi has a lineup of films in his pipeline. While he will be next seen in Master as the main antagonist for Thalapathy Vijay, new reports have now come up stating that he will play a key role in Kollywood film directed by Deepak Sundarajan. He is making his directorial debut with the film. Son of popular director and actor Sundarajan, he has worked as an associate to AL Vijay in the film Thalaivi.

Apparently, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in a special role in the film. According to our sources, Tapsee Pannu will be seen as the leading lady for the film and her role will be the main character. The film is produced by Jana Gana Mana’s makers Fashion Studios. Apparently, the makers are planning to start the shooting from September in Jaipur, and they have planned to complete it in one go due to the lockdown for Coronavirus.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni, Kajal, Pooja Hegde congratulate Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma as they announce pregnancy

Tapsee, who has acted in critically acclaimed Bollywood films like Thapad, has acted in some notable South films including Game Over and National Award-winning film Aadukalam. Vijay Sethupathi has a bunch of other films in his kitty including Ka Pae Ranasingam, Kadaisi Vivasaayi, Laabam, Tughlaq Durbar among the others. He will also be seen playing the lead role in Muttiah Muralidharan’s biopic. Other than these, his most anticipated film is Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan, which has Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara as the leading ladies.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement