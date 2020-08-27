Vijay Sethupathi and Tapsee Pannu to join hands for Deepak Sundarajan's directorial debut

While Tapsee Pannu will be seen playing the lead role in the film, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in a special role.

We all know that Vijay Sethupathi has a lineup of films in his pipeline. While he will be next seen in Master as the main antagonist for Thalapathy Vijay, new reports have now come up stating that he will play a key role in Kollywood film directed by Deepak Sundarajan. He is making his directorial debut with the film. Son of popular director and actor Sundarajan, he has worked as an associate to AL Vijay in the film Thalaivi.

Apparently, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in a special role in the film. According to our sources, Tapsee Pannu will be seen as the leading lady for the film and her role will be the main character. The film is produced by Jana Gana Mana’s makers Fashion Studios. Apparently, the makers are planning to start the shooting from September in Jaipur, and they have planned to complete it in one go due to the lockdown for Coronavirus.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni, Kajal, Pooja Hegde congratulate Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma as they announce pregnancy

Tapsee, who has acted in critically acclaimed Bollywood films like Thapad, has acted in some notable South films including Game Over and National Award-winning film Aadukalam. Vijay Sethupathi has a bunch of other films in his kitty including Ka Pae Ranasingam, Kadaisi Vivasaayi, Laabam, Tughlaq Durbar among the others. He will also be seen playing the lead role in Muttiah Muralidharan’s biopic. Other than these, his most anticipated film is Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan, which has Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara as the leading ladies.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×