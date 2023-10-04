Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan’s ‘96 turns 5 today: Top five scenes from drama flick

The Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan starrer ‘96 is undoubtedly one of the best romantic drama films made in the 2010s. The film, helmed by C. Premkumar, tells the story of two childhood lovers, who were separated and could never get back together since.

Vijay Sethupathi portrays the role of Ram, a travel photographer, who hasn’t got over his childhood love, and Trisha, who plays the role of Jaanu, who was forced to get over her childhood sweetheart due to circumstances. The story revolves around the interaction between the two when they meet during a high school reunion.

The film garnered positive reviews from critics and fans alike, owing to the melancholic shade it had throughout, and the poignant realism that was present till the end of the story. It has been five years since the film was released, and it continues to be a tear-jerker for any cinephile.

5 years of Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan starrer ‘96

To celebrate the occasion, Pinkvilla takes a trip down memory lane, revisiting the top five scenes of the film:

The goodbye

The climax scene of the film where Ram and Jaanu have to say goodbye to each other again is a sure-shot tear-jerker. They met each other after 22 years and finally had a sense of being with each other, even though they knew at the back of their heads that it was not the case. The two had spent time together, talked to each other for the first time since high school, and were able to clear misunderstandings as well. But it all came to an end, and Jaanu had to return back home to her family. Ram went to see her off at the airport, and there were a million things that were communicated between the two of them, although not a single word was said.

The reunion

Similar to the climax scene, the scene where the high school sweethearts meet is an iconic one as well. Jaanu, who was coming from a different country, arrived late to the reunion, and Ram, who got to know she was coming only after he reached the reunion, decided to stay away from her sight. But when their friends tell Jaanu that Ram was present at the reunion, memories come rushing back to her. Trisha’s acting in the scene, coupled with Govind Vasantha’s music breathes life into the scene, making it relatable for the audience as well. Additionally, the choice the director made of intercutting between the past and present, perfectly conveyed and justified Jaanu’s reactions.

Jaanu singing during the power cut

Revisiting the scene where Jaanu and Ram had come back to his place, and as they were having dinner, there was an electricity outage. Ram got up to get an emergency light. While he was away, Jaanu started singing his favorite song, Yamunai Aatrile, from the movie Thalapathy. Ram, taken back in time, rushes to find the emergency light, even if it means creating a mess in his room so that he can get back to see her sing.

Advertisement

Ram training his students

Although this scene does not include Jaanu, it is considered iconic due to the flamboyant cinematography, with quick cuts that show each of his students clicking pictures. The scene also shows Ram’s interest in photography and shows his eye for good frames. Additionally, the scene also helped establish Ram as a character, particularly in scenes like when Ram's student takes a picture of him sitting on the steps, by the river.

The wishful love story

As Ram and Jaanu are at a restaurant, Ram’s students see them together, and speculate that she’s his wife. They ask them to tell their love story, and Jaanu brings a wishful twist to what actually happened. She said that she rushed to meet Ram when he came to meet her in college, although that was not what happened. Yet, the wishful scene, shown as a flashback, coupled with Govind Vasantha’s iconic Kaathalae Kaathalae theme, assures goosebumps to the audience.

Five years since the film has come out, the names Ram and Jaanu are etched into the minds of all cine-goers. The melancholic realism was brought to the film by director C. Premkumar was something fresh, and unseen in Kollywood up until that point of time.

ALSO READ: Trisha Krishnan gives glimpse of New York vacation and it's all about cycling, scenic views and selfies