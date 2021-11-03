Vijay Sethupathi attacked by a man at Bengaluru airport; WATCH VIDEO
In the video one can see, Vijay Sethupathi had just off boarded a flight and is walking towards the exit when a well built tall man suddenly ran from behind and attacked him before security personnel subdued him. The National Award winning actor is visibly shaken by the unexpected occurrence and was about to retaliate back but was stopped by aiprort guards and cops.
A reason for this attack is not known. It is also said that no case has been registered against this man. However, there reports that Vijay's personal assisant was clearing the way for the actor and when he pushed this man by mistake. In rage, this mystery man kicked him from the back and incident happened. further details are awaited.
Actor #VijaySethupathi attacked in Bengaluru Airport. pic.twitter.com/lyJkeraFTO— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 3, 2021
Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi was recently honoured with the Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Super Deluxe at the 67th National Film Awards.
Also Read: Manoj Bajpayee meets 'adorable' Vijay Sethupathi at National Film Awards ceremony; Shares candid moments
On the work front, Vijay has a bunch of movies lined up, which are namely Vikram, Kaathu Vaakula Rendy Kaadhal, Gandhi Talks, Malayalam film 19 (1) (a), Hindi film Mumbaikar and many others.