Vijay Sethupathi attacked by a man at Bengaluru airport; WATCH VIDEO

Popular Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi has been attacked by a mystery man at the Bengaluru airport. While the actor was surrounded by a tight security, a unknown suddenly came from behind and harshly attacked him. The video of a mystery man attacking him brutally at an airport has gone viral causing huge concern to his fans.

In the video one can see, Vijay Sethupathi had just off boarded a flight and is walking towards the exit when a well built tall man suddenly ran from behind and attacked him before security personnel subdued him. The National Award winning actor is visibly shaken by the unexpected occurrence and was about to retaliate back but was stopped by aiprort guards and cops.

A reason for this attack is not known. It is also said that no case has been registered against this man. However, there reports that Vijay's personal assisant was clearing the way for the actor and when he pushed this man by mistake. In rage, this mystery man kicked him from the back and incident happened. further details are awaited.