Vijay Sethupathi to be roped in yet another Tollywood biggie? Find Out

If media reports are to be believed, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the role of antagonist in yet another Tollywood movie.

In yet another good news for the fans of Makkal Selvan, i.e. Vijay Sethupathi, the actor is in talks for a Telugu movie. If everything goes well, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist in Varun Tej’s Boxer. However, the makers have not issued any official statement yet. Directed by debutant Kiran Korrapati, Allu Venkatesh and Siddhu Mudda are bankrolling it.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi will be next seen in Vaishnav Tej’s Uppena. The Allu Arjun and Sukumar’s film will have Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. He was also seen sharing screen space with megastar Chiranjeevi in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. He played the role of Raaja Paandi in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which was the first Telugu film of the actor. Meanwhile, the makers of Uppena released the first look poster of the film yesterday. In the poster, Vaishnav Tej can be seen enjoying the breeze in the sea.

Media reports suggest that he will essay the role of a fisherman in this romantic drama. Uppena will hit the theatres on April 2, 2020, and the post-production is currently underway. The technical crew comprises of composer Devi Sri Prasad and cinematographer Shamdat Sainudeen. Sethupathi is also playing the main antagonist in actor Vijay’s upcoming film Master. The makers recently revealed the film’s second look on social media. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has Andrea and Malavika Mohanan as female leads. Reports also suggest that Malavika Mohanan will have an intense stunt sequence with Vijay Sethupathi in the film.

