Vijay Sethupathi begins shooting for final schedule of Laabam co starring Shruti Haasan

Vijay Sethupathi is currently juggling between places to complete the shooting schedules of his movies. One of them is SP Jananathan's Laabam.

Vijay Sethupathi’s fans are eagerly waiting for updates regarding his upcoming movie Laabam. He has been quite busy for the past few weeks and has been reportedly juggling between the sets of his films. For the unversed, the South star is said to have travelled to Kerala recently to shoot for a Malayalam movie that also features Nithya Menen. Now, a few leaked BTS pictures on social media point out that he is preparing for the final schedule of Laabam.

As has been mentioned above, a few BTS pictures from the sets of the much-anticipated movie have been rolled out on social media. Vijay Sethupathi looks intriguing in all the pictures while sporting a pair of cool shades. While in a few pictures, he is seen wearing a red shirt and jeans, some others feature him in an entirely different look. It has been further added that the movie is nearing its completion much to the excitement of the fans.

Check out the tweet below:

Apart from Vijay Sethupathi, Laabam also features Shruti Haasan, Sai Dhanshika, Jagapathi Babu, and Kalaiyarasan in the lead roles. It has been directed by SP Jananathan and co-produced by the lead actor himself. D. Imman has composed the music of the movie. Talking about the actor, he has some interesting projects lined up as of now. Among them is the Hindi movie Laal Singh Chaddha featuring and Kareena Kapoor Khan in which he plays a pivotal role. Apart from that, he also has Tughlaq Durbar, Kaathu Vakula Rendu Kaadhal, Annabelle Subramaniam, and Idam Porul Yaeval lined up as of now.

