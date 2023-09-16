Vijay Sethupathi can’t stop gushing about Shah Rukh Khan; says “his mind is so sexy”

The city of Mumbai witnessed an electrifying moment on September 15th when the Jawan team, shared a stage at a post-release press conference. The event was held to celebrate the success of their latest movie Jawan and to discuss their experiences working together. One of the most remarkable moments from the event was Vijay Sethupathi's heartfelt praise for the Bollywood icon, Shah Rukh Khan.

Jawan hit the theaters on September 7, and since its debut, it has consistently been setting new box office records. The movie features Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role, a factor that held the audience's attention throughout the film. At the post-release press conference in Mumbai, Vijay Sethupathi, portraying the antagonist in the movie, didn't hold back his admiration toward King Khan and couldn’t stop gushing about him.

"He is such a mass and handsome, he just pulls the audience wherever he goes, leave the films I love the way he speaks and handles people he is so spontaneous and his mind is SEXYY SO SEXYYY" said the Vikram Vedha star.

This statement speaks volumes about the versatile actor's respect for Shah Rukh Khan's charismatic personality. Indeed, Khan's ability to effortlessly charm and engage with people from all walks of life is legendary, and it's something that sets him apart not just as an actor but as a true Bollywood icon.

Moreover, during the press conference, when questioned about Vijay Sethupati’s response to the success of Jawan, considering his prior experience with numerous blockbuster films, the actor responded with the following quote: "Don't ask me. First of all, I didn't expect so much love from the first day of its release in Chennai. So many people called me and said that they couldn't get the tickets for Jawan for the first day and first show. People love him (Shah Rukh Khan) so much and it's not a surprise for me. Well, Shah Rukh Khan - the name itself is enough."

The Farzi actor went on to share how wonderful chemistry the King of Bollywood has with his fans. He added, "Everybody loves him so much. The way he behaves, the way he treats people - he just only gives love, nothing else." Vijay’s boundless admiration for the Pathaan actor was evident from his unending praises and in the end, he expressed his immense love for the Superstar. To this SRK replied, "I love you more, sir. I think, after the press conference, I can propose to you and we can be married, sir." to which Vijay Sethupathi smiled and gave a hilarious comeback that there's "nothing wrong" in it.

