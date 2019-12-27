Vijay Sethupathi celebrates a fan’s birthday on the sets of Thalapathy 64; Watch Video

Video of Vijay Sethupathi celebrating the birthday of his fan in the sets of Vijay's Thalapathy 64 is going viral on social media. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as a baddie in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial.

South star Vijay Sethupathi has recently joined the shooting in Shimoga, Karnataka for the third schedule of Vijay’s next film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj tentatively titled 'Thalapathy 64'. A prison sequence is being shot at Shimoga location and picture of the prison set is making rounds on social media. A video of Vijay Sethupathi, celebrating the birthday of a fan in the sets surfaced on social media and it is going viral.

Check the video here:

Actor #VijaySethupathi joined #Thalapathy64 shooting in Shimoga & his initial set of scenes were shot in that schedule. @Thalapathy64Off Video of @VijaySethuOffl celebrating a fan's bday from Shimoga,Karnataka. #Vijay64 pic.twitter.com/A1HHYUiJnH — #Thalapathy64 (@Thalapathy64Off) December 26, 2019

Meanwhile, Shanthanu, who is also a part of the film, shared a picture on Twitter and revealed that he had landed in Shimoga to shoot his portion in the film. The shooting has been happening at a fast pace and the team had wrapped a schedule in Delhi and Chennai recently. An ensemble of star cast including Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Andrea Jeremiah will be seen ion key roles in the movie. It was recently announced that Dheena, who was seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Karthi starrer Kaithi, will also be playing a key role in Thalapathy 64.

On the other hand, in what comes as an exciting piece of news for the fans of both Vijay and Lokesh, it is being reported that they might join hands for yet another movie post wrapping up Thalapathy 64. The reason being cited is that Thalapathy is mighty impressed with Lokesh Kanagaraj. Lokesh Kanagaraj's Kaithi, which has Karthi in the lead role was released recently and it is shining brightly at the box office.

Credits :Twitter

Read More