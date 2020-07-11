Vijay Sethupathi clears the air on rumours about his starring in sequel of Kamal Haasan’s Sathya

The photos took the fans by a surprise and they started speculating that he will be playing the lead role in Sathya’s sequel.

Recently, a set of old photographs of Vijay Sethupathi took over the internet. In the photos, one cannot help but notice that Vijay Sethupathi’s haircut and costumes resembled that of Kamal Haasan’s in his film Sathya. This took the fans by a surprise and they started speculating that he will be playing the lead role in Sathya’s sequel. Now, talking during an interaction, Vijay Sethupathi opened up that there are no such plans.

He was quoted as saying by The Times of India, “These photos were taken after the shooting of the film Thenmerku Paruvakaatru. After that film, I was supposed to act in a movie directed by Manikandan. He photographed me at that time. Recently he had shared these photos with me, which I shared with few of my friends and eventually they found their way online. There are no plans for Sathya 2, and I’m certainly not playing any such roles.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Sethupathi has an ensemble of movies in his kitty. Recently, his first look from the film Tughlaq Durbar was released by the makers. He will be next seen as the main antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay’s Master. He has also been roped in to play the male lead in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The teaser of his yet another upcoming film Ka Pae Ranasingam was released recently. After the lockdown is lifted, he will start the shooting of Laabam and start training for the biopic of Muttiah Muralitharan.

