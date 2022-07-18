Vijay Sethupathi clicked in Mumbai as he arrives in his swanky car at the shoot location; PICS

Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most talented actors in the South. He maintains a very low-key life, away from media glare and social media. Today, call it a rare sight, Vijay Sethupathi was clicked in Mumbai as he arrived at the shoot location of his upcoming film. The paparazzi captured the actor in his swanky car, looking simple in a casual outfit. However, it is not known which movie he is shooting for as the actor has numerous movies lined up for release.

Vijay Sethupathi is currently in the news for his reports of playing a crucial role in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the makers have also approached Vijay Sethupathi for an important role in Jawan. However, he is yet to give a nod. Coming to Pushpa, It is said that the makers have approached Vijay Sethupathi for the antagonist role in Allu Arjun starrer.

Check out the pics here:

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi is busy with Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas at the moment. He will be sharing the screen with Katrina Kaif and Sanjay Kapoor in the film. His other projects include Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s forthcoming web series. It will also have Kabir Singh star, Shahid Kapoor, as part of the core cast.

Also Read: Jawan UPDATE: Vijay Sethupathi still in talks for Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer; Details Inside

In South, he has a movie titled Michael with Sundeep Kishan. The actor also teamed up with Nithya Menen for an upcoming Malayalam film titled 19 (1) (a). Directed by debutante Indhu VS, the first look poster of the film was released and it showed half faces of Vijay and Nithya in intense looks.