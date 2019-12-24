Vijay Sethupathi completes 9 years in entertainment industry; Fans shower the Super Deluxe star with wishes

As south star Vijay Sethupathi completes 9 years in entertainment industry, fans from across the globe, wish the actor.

Vijay Sethupathi is one of the few successful versatile actors in the history of Indian cinema. In his presence in the entertainment industry, the actor has managed to uphold an aura of mystery. Vijay, even after spending good years at the top, plays unexpected roles. Be it his transgender role in Super Deluxe or his role as antagonist in Vijay’s upcoming Thalapathy 65, Vijay Sethupathi manages to surprise us. He started his career as a lead hero in National Award winning film Thenmerku Paruvakatru. Now that he has completed 9 years in the entertainment industry, fans across the globe are wishing him on social media.

Check out the tweets here:

Easily one if India's finest actors and a Fabulous human being #vijaysethupathi#9yrsofvijaysethupathism pic.twitter.com/sPLJsqQzSh — Sivasu (@Sivasu16) December 24, 2019

Strangers will definitely be shocked by knowing these roles are done by same person#9YrsOfVijaySethupathism #9YrsofVijaySehupathism pic.twitter.com/mg6fCUvAVy — Makkalselvan_Fc (@MakkalselvanF) December 24, 2019

On this day 9 years ago, a fine actor rised....and he can entertain us in any character...AND the name is VJ#9YrsOfVijaySethupathism pic.twitter.com/nH9HXrp3Ie — Vinay_indiaju (@_indiRaju_) December 24, 2019

Sethupathi was last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is a multi-starrer movie. In Kollywood, he was last seen in Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s Super Deluxe. His role as a high school sweetheart in 96 will stay in the hearts of Tamil movie fans forever. His movie with Karthik Subbaraj in Rajinikanth’s Petta, showed us an all new face of the actor. It goes without saying that Vijay Sethupathi’s career has never stopped to go places.

Vijay is everywhere now, after his outstanding performances during the beginning of his career in Pizza and Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom in 2012. He will be next seen in Vijay’s Thalapathy 65. It is being speculated that the actor will also be seen in a Mollywood film, where he will be sharing screen space with Manju Warrier.

Credits :Twitter

Read More