Vijay Sethupathi confesses to being unaware about his character in Simbu’s Arasan: ‘I don’t know anything about my role’

Silambarasan TR is currently shooting for his next film, titled Arasan, directed by Vetrimaaran. Earlier, the makers announced that the film would feature Vijay Sethupathi in a key role, with many speculating that he would play the main antagonist.

Now, the actor himself has revealed that he is unaware of his role in the film and agreed to be part of it simply because Vetrimaaran asked him.

Vijay Sethupathi confesses to being unaware of his role in Arasan

Speaking at a Behindwoods awards event, Vijay Sethupathi said, “I don’t know anything about my role. While writing the story, Vetrimaaran sir thought of me for this character. The fact that I came to his mind itself is a great joy. I told him, ‘Sir, go ahead and write it.’ He is a talented director. His knowledge and care are very profound.”

The actor added, “If you can learn so much just by talking to someone, imagine how much more you can learn while working with them. Working with Vetrimaaran sir is a comfortable joy. I didn’t even check how many days of shooting there would be. When he asked me, I just said, ‘I’m coming.’”

More about Arasan

Arasan is a gangster action drama starring Silambarasan TR in the lead role, marking his first collaboration with director Vetrimaaran. The film revolves around a man who faces legal trials in court while pleading innocence. However, in a flashback, he is revealed to be responsible for several violent crimes, leading to a blood-soaked narrative.

The film is set within the Vada Chennai cinematic universe, but it is not a sequel to the Dhanush-starrer. Instead, it serves as a spin-off, with several overlapping characters expected to appear.

While more details about the film are yet to be revealed, Anirudh Ravichander has been confirmed as the composer, marking his first feature-film collaboration with STR after their infamous single, “Beep Song.”

The official announcement was shared by the makers through an announcement teaser featuring Nelson Dilipkumar. Additionally, the producer recently shared set pictures from the shoot, confirming that filming is currently underway.

Vijay Sethupathi’s next

Vijay Sethupathi recently wrapped up his next film, tentatively titled PuriSethupathi. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the movie is touted to be an action entertainer, with Samyuktha and Tabu playing pivotal roles.

