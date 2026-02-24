Vijay Sethupathi confirms 2nd collaboration with director Mani Ratnam, Sai Pallavi to play co-lead

Vijay Sethupathi is working on his next movie, Pocket Novel, along with several other projects in his lineup. As the actor gears up for his upcoming releases, he has now confirmed that he will be working with director Mani Ratnam once again soon.

Vijay Sethupathi confirms project with director Mani Ratnam

Speaking with Variety India, Vijay Sethupathi confirmed that he will be collaborating with director Mani Ratnam. The movie will also feature actress Sai Pallavi as the co-lead, marking her first project with the director.

The actor said, “I’ve worked with Mani sir before, in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam in 2018. This time, we will be doing something completely different. The Vijay Sethupathi who entered the film industry seeking small roles is still alive.”

Vijay continued, “I want to make sure he remains alive even while working with Mani Ratnam. When I entered the industry, all I wanted was to stand in front of the camera and deliver my dialogue. Even today, I feel so alive when I’m in front of the camera.”

While more details about the project haven’t been revealed, reports suggest that it will be a romantic film.

Vijay Sethupathi’s work front

Vijay Sethupathi will next appear in the lead role in Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the action film will feature Samyuktha and Tabu as co-leads.

The actor has also announced another lead project titled Pocket Novel. The upcoming film, helmed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, marks the director and actor’s second collaboration after Super Deluxe, which featured Malavika Mohanan and Raj B. Shetty in key roles.

Moreover, Vijay Sethupathi will also have a cameo appearance in the Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2.

Additionally, Vijay is currently part of the film Arasan, starring Silambarasan TR in the lead role. Directed by Vetrimaaran, the upcoming film is a spin-off from the Vada Chennai universe led by Dhanush. Furthermore, Tourist Family fame Yogalakshmi and Sapta Sagaradaache Ello actress Chaitra J. Achar are expected to play the female leads. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the film’s music and background score.

The second schedule of the movie is reportedly set to begin soon.

