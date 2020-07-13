Vijay Sethupathi CONFIRMS he is opting out of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa?

Last seen in Oh My Kadavule in an extended cameo, Vijay Sethupathi will be next in Thalapathy Vijay’s Master.

While it was reported recently that Vijay Sethupathi was roped in to play the main antagonist in Allu Arjun’s next film Pushpa, new reports suggest that the actor opted out of the film. According to The Times Of India, Vijay Sethupathi confirmed during an interview that he has opted out of the film. Earlier reports claimed that Vijay Sethupathi walked out owing to creative differences. However, the complete list of cast and crew of the film is yet to be announced officially.

Directed by Sukumaran, Kannada actor Dhananjaya is the recent addition in the film’s cast list. Last seen in Oh My Kadavule in an extended cameo, Vijay Sethupathi will be next in Thalapathy Vijay’s Master. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will have the actor playing the role of the main antagonist. The film’s shooting was wrapped up recently and the makers are expected to make an official statement about the film’s release soon. Master was supposed to hit the big screens on April 8, 2020, but it has been postponed due to the lockdown.

Other than Master, Vijay Sethupathi has a bunch of films in his kitty including Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Ka Pae Ranasingam, Laabam, the biopic of Muttiah Muralitharan and Tughlaq Durbar. Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal has Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara as the leading ladies. His first look poster for Tughlaq Durbar was released a week back and it received massive attention from movie buffs. He will also be seen playing the main antagonist in Tollywood film Uppena.

