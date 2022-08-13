Vijay Sethupathi confirms presence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan; Denies involvement in Telugu biggie Pushpa 2

Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most talented actors in the South. He maintains a very low-key life, away from media glare and social media. He has been a part of many successful and iconic Indian films like Master, Vikram, 96, Vikram Vedha and more. The actor has been in demand for many pan-India projects since the major success of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram, co-starring Kamal Haasan & Fahadh Faasil. Today, Vijay Sethupathi’s publicist gave an update on the upcoming films of the actor.

Vijay Sethupathi’s publicist Yuvraaj tweeted about the actor’s upcoming movie line-up. His tweet read, “This is to clarify that #VijaySethupathi sir is doing a negative role only in #ShahRukhKhan sir's Jawan at this point and that he is not playing a negative role in any other Telugu projects as is being speculated. @VijaySethuOffl”. This is the first official confirmation from Vijay Sethupathi’s team, regarding his involvement in Shah Rukh Khan’s big budget pan-India release Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar. Also, his involvement in the film in negative shades increases the excitement of the film manifolds, as he will be locking horns with Shah Rukh Khan, who also plays a grey shade character. The next schedule of Jawan, involving Vijay Sethupathi too, will begin towards the end of the month in Chennai, reportedly where Rajinikanth’s Jailer will be shot too. However, it is unfortunate that we may not get to see the actor in Pushpa: The Rule, as it was being speculated by the trade.

Have a look at the tweet of Vijay Sethupathi’s publicist:

Jawan gears up for a June 2, 2023 release and it will be releasing in 5 different languages across India. The Atlee Kumar directorial was conceived long back, when the actor and director were first spotted together at an IPL match together, back in 2019. The coronavirus delayed this project considerably but we can finally be certain of the film hitting the silver screens next year. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan & Atlee's Jawan teaser in theatre makes fans go crazy; Twitter says 'Era of King Khan resumes'