Vijay Sethupathi, Dhanush, Sai Pallavi extend their heartfelt Christmas greetings to fans

Taking to their Twitter spaces, Sai Pallavi, Dhanush and Vijay Sethupathi shared their heartwarming Christmas wishes to their fans and followers.
12802 reads Mumbai
Vijay Sethupathi, Dhanush, Sai Pallavi extend their heartfelt Christmas greetings to fans
On the occasion of Christmas, social media is filled with wishes from celebrities and people across the world. Taking to his Instagram space, Vijay Sethupathi shared a photo of himself wearing a Santa cap and sent his Christmas wishes to his fans. Sharing the photo, Vijay Sethupathi wrote, “Happy Merry Christmas”. The monochrome photo shows him flaunting his infectious smile. Sai Pallavi took to her Twitter space and shared her wishes. She wrote, “Merry Christmas y’all !!!”

On the other hand, Dhanush took to his Twitter space and set his fans warm greetings. He wrote, “Wishing you all a Merry Christmas May this festival bring you all lots of Love, Joy Peace and Happiness”. Several other celebrities including Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi and Samantha Akkineni shared their wishes on social media.

See their posts here:



Also Read: Merry Christmas 2020: Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu share photos of their decked up X Mas trees; Take a look

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhanush has a line up of films in his kitty including the upcoming gangster flick titled Jagame Thandhiram directed by Karthik Subbaraj. His another upcoming film directed by Mari Selvaraj titled Karnan was wrapped up recently. A couple of days back, it was announced that Dhanush will be collaborating with his brother and director Selvaraghavan for his next film. On the other hand, Vijay Sethupathi will be next seen in Master as the main antagonist. The film has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor. Sai Pallavi, meanwhile, will be next seen as the leading lady in Tollywood film Virata Parvam which has Rana Daggubati as the male lead.

