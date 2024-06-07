Vijay Sethupathi expresses his disappointment on being given 'minimal value' in multi-starrers; is it due to Jawan?

Vijay Sethupathi is gearing up for his upcoming thriller, Maharaja, all set to be released on June 14. Ahead of his film release, the DSP actor spoke in detail about why he is done sharing the screen with stars.

Vijay Sethupathi hints at feeling undervalued while working with stars

Talking to Hindustan Times, Vijay Sethupathi opened up on not wanting to work with stars, his decision to step away from villain roles, and more.

He said, “No, I think I’m fatigued by those kinds of films (working with stars). This is because I’ve had some good and bad experiences in the Indian film industry.”

The Jawan actor expressed disappointment about his efforts not being appreciated and feeling undervalued.

“When you sign on a film with another star, you obviously know what you are signing on for in terms of the role. But sometimes no matter how hard you’ve worked and done well, there’s very minimal value given to this at the end of the day. Because you contribute to the film as much as the star but no one talks about it”, he added.

Further, Vijay also revealed why he has chosen not to take on negative roles. Talking about his decision, he said that he has turned down multiple roles because he does not want to be typecasted for doing a similar role.

“When you do multiple roles in the same space (antagonist), then there are also limitations and comparisons to your earlier films and performances”, he said.

It is worth mentioning that Maharaja marks Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th film as an actor. The Vikram actor also desires to direct films in the future. Sethupathi revealed that he has wanted to direct films for quite some time now and is paying more attention to lighting, cinematography, direction, and more now.

More about Maharaja

Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, Maharaja stars Vijay Sethupathi, Mamta Mohandas, Abhirami, Anurag Kashyap, Bharathiraja, and Munshikanth among others key roles. Jagadish Palanisamy and Sudham Sundaram have bankrolled the film through Passion Studios.

According to IMDb, the story of Maharaja revolves around a barber who seeks vengeance after his home is burglarized, telling police his Lakshmi has been taken, leaving them uncertain if it's a person or object.

Maharaja further delves into his quest to recover his Lakshmi. The film is set to be released on June 14.

