Vijay Sethupathi expresses his disappointment; says NO promotions impacted his recent film

Actor Vijay Sethupathi, known for his versatile works in films like 96 and Super Deluxe, recently opened up about his experience and what he has learned from the film industry in all these years. The actor, during a candid interview with Hindustan Times, also gave a sneak peek into her journey in showbiz ahead of his film Maharaja’s release.

Why Vijay Sethupathi is disappointed

The Jawan actor candidly discussed his disappointment with recent projects. Along with a good script, star performers, and powerful directors, promotional activities also play a pivotal role in the box office performance of a film.

The Makkal Selvan (people’s treasure) of Tamil cinema is disappointed as the producer of one of his recent films ignored his advice to market the film despite Sethupathi’s several requests. However, he didn’t divulge the name of the film.

The celebrated actor also mentioned that it was a learning experience, in the same interview.

Furthermore, Sethupathi lauded recent successes of Malayalam films like Premalu and Manjummel Boys, stating that their popularity was due to not just intriguing plotlines but also strong attention to other aspects of filmmaking.

Additionally, the Vikram Vedha actor added that he feels happy when legends of Indian cinema like Thalaivar Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, or Thalapathy Vijay notice his work and appreciate him.

More about Maharaja

Nithilan Saminathan made his directorial debut in 2017 with the critically acclaimed crime thriller Korangu Bommai. He now returns with Sethupathi's 50th film, Maharaja.

The Tamil action drama centers on a humble barber's love for his child. The story unfolds when he ends up at a police station to report the theft of Lakshmi.

Alongside the Merry Christmas actor, the film stars Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Munishkanth, Manikandan, Natarajan Subramaniam, Abhirami, Aruldoss, and others in key roles.

Dinesh Purushothaman has worked as the cinematographer for Maharaja, with Philomin Raj as the editor and B. Ajaneesh Loknath as the music composer.

Keerthy Suresh’s Take on Maharaja

Meanwhile, Dasara fame Keerthy Suresh recently attended a screening of Maharaja and shared her review. She wrote, “Just coming hot hot out of the film #Maharaja!! What a brilliant screenplay this is. You are the star of the show @Dir_Nithilan. It’s a pride to add this gem to Tamil Cinema!”

The Mahanati actress also lauded the lead actors Sethupathi and Kashyap for their portrayals, writing, “This film was the perfect way to mark your 50th @VJSethuOfficial sir, it’s a treat to watch you, as always! @anuragkashyap72 What a role sir, you were absolutely lit.”

Appreciating the supporting casts on screen, Keerthy further wrote, “@natty_nataraj sir you were great holding the characters together. @abhiramiact it was so nice to see you after a long time mam!! @mamtamohan chechi lots of love to you.”

Check out the post below:

More about Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in the 2024 Hindi-Tamil bilingual film Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan. The neo-noir mystery thriller is based on Frédéric Dard's French novel Le Monte-charge (Bird in a Cage). Katrina Kaif played the female lead opposite Sethupathi in the film.

Sethupathi will appear next in Viduthalai Part 2, a Tamil period crime thriller film directed and co-produced by Vetrimaaran. The actor was a part of the first installment of Viduthalai playing the role of Perumal.

The project is still in production, featuring music by Ilaiyaraaja, cinematography by R. Velraj, and editing by R. Ramar.

