Vijay Sethupathi expresses his wish to work with Durai Senthilkumar; Sivakarthikeyan’s fun speech at Soori’s Garudan trailer launch is unmissable

Tamil actor Soori has been creating a buzz in the film industry since his outstanding performance in Vetrimaaran's movie, Viduthalai Part 1. This film showcases a fresh angle on Soori's acting skills, which have been highly anticipated for quite some time.

The actor is next set to star in the lead role in an action drama film called Garudan, directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar. Making their presence known at the event, actors Sivakarthikeyan and Vijay Sethupathi graced the film’s audio and trailer launch event.

Check out Sivakarthikeyan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Soori at the Garudan trailer launch

Speaking a few words about his friend and colleague Soori, actor Sivakarthikeyan jokingly said, “I was the first one to motivate Soori to act in a lead role, but now he would have forgotten that moment after working with top directors. He is such a great human, and I wish the Garudan team a huge success.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Moreover, speaking about the movie and its director, Vijay Sethupathi expressed how happy he was to witness the latter’s craftsmanship. He added, “I am keen on working with him on a project now.”

Besides both the talented actors, director Vetrimaaran who also wrote the film’s story said he and Durai had discussed the script, he wondered if Sasikumar would do a role in the movie. He added how spellbound he was when the actor accepted and said, “I saw the film, and his role is going to be a special one. Everyone has done a great job in this movie.”

Advertisement

Lastly, actor Soori expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards director Vetrimaaran and said, “He is the reason behind all these claps, whistles, and appreciations showered upon me.”

More about Garudan

Garudan is an upcoming Tamil language action movie directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar based on a story written by Vetrimaaran. The movie features Soori in his second film as a lead actor after the success of Viduthalai: Part 1.

The movie also has actors M. Sasikumar, Unni Mukundan, Revathy Sharma, Shivatha Nair, Samuthirakani, Rajendran, and many more in key roles. The flick began its production in January of this year and wrapped up the whole shoot in a month. Moreover, the film is musically composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and is slated to hit the big screens on May 31, 2024.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Salman Khan, Sivakarthikeyan wished each other for their films Dabangg 3 and Hero