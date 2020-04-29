Vijay Sethupathi extends his support to Suriya’s statement on Jyothika’s controversial speech

Vijay Sethupathi took to his Twitter space to extend his support to Suriya on his statement about Jyothika's speech.

Jyotika's speech during a recent award event sparked a massive controversy among a section of people. Reacting to the controversy, Jyotika's husband and Kollywood star Suriya issued a statement, which made the rounds on social media. Now, supporting Suriya’s statement, Vijay Sethupathi retweeted Suriya’s tweet with a message of his support. In his statement, Suriya had mentioned that he stood by Jyothika’s statement and that there was nothing wrong in what she spoke. Jyothika, in her speech, pointed out the importance of maintaining hospitals as good as the temples.

This created a huge buzz on the internet and Suriya and Jyothika received from various celebrities, fans and followers. Legendary cinematographer PC Sreeram too took to his Twitter space to register his support for Suriya in this controversy. In his tweet, he said, "#suryasivakumar You said it surya You said it RIGHT." For the unversed, Jyothika stated that just like temples, hospitals in Tamil Nadu should also be kept clean and maintained. She mentioned that she had visited Tanjore big temple and a hospital for shootings and wondered if hospitals could be maintained as good as temples.

On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in multi starrer megabudget venture Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. He will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Master as the main antagonist. The film has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor. Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen as the female leads. The film is bankrolled by XB Film Creators and it is expected that the film will hit the big screens as soon as the lockdown in lifted.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×