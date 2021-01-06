Vijay Sethupathi to feature in Asuran director Vetrimaaran’s next?

Media reports suggest that Soori opted out of the yet to be titled film with Vetrimaaran as he could not cope up with the cold weather on the sets of the film.

It was revealed recently that Vetrimaaran’s next film will have Soori as the lead actor. While fans have been waiting for new updates regarding the film, the latest report is that Soori has opted out of the project. Apparently, the team was shooting in Sathyamangalam forests but Soori could not cope up with the cold weather in the forest. Accordinf to The Times Of India, the makers of the film are holding talks with Vijay Sethupathi to replace Soori in the film. However, there’s no official update regarding this news.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has an interesting line up of films in his kitty. Among them is the Hindi movie Laal Singh Chaddha featuring and Kareena Kapoor Khan in which he plays a pivotal role. Apart from that, he also has Tughlaq Durbar, Kaathu Vakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan, Annabelle Subramaniam, and Idam Porul Yaeval lined up as of now.

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay’s power packed action in Master’s new promo shows glimpse of his rugged avatar in the film

Other than this, Vetrimaaran has Vaadivaasal as his upcoming project. It was announced that he will be collaborating with Dhanush for yet another film. Recently, he made the headlines after his part titled Oor Iravu in the Tamil anthology Paavakadhaigal was lauded by the audience. It received a tremendous positive response. Staring Sai Pallavi and Prakash Raj in the lead roles, the part was reportedly based on a true story. It is expected that more details about Vaadivaasal will be revealed soon.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×