Vijay Sethupathi FINALLY addresses rumors of working with Ajith Kumar on a movie: ’We almost...'

Vijay Sethupathi has been one of the most talented icons of Tamil cinema. Naturally, the actor did get a chance to share the screen with some of the A-listed stars from the same film fraternity. However, fans of Makkal Selvan seem to be still awaiting the day when he gets to work in a film with Ajith Kumar.

And recently, the Maharaja actor responded to this same pertinent question. While attending a college event in Perambalur, fans quizzed the actor about when he and Ajith can be seen doing a project together.

In response, the actor highlighted that the two of them had almost gotten an opportunity to work together before, but it did not materialize. He remarked that since no part of his career has ever been planned. And hence, he still has hopes about that one right opportunity coming his way where he will share the screen with the Vidaamuyarchi star.

Vijay said, “Many people ask me this. We almost worked together before, but it didn’t happen. Ajith sir is a great actor and person. Nothing in my career was planned; if the right opportunity comes, it will happen naturally.”

Well, the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan actor has indeed worked with some of the biggest stars in the industry, including Thalapathy Vijay. The two actors did the film Master together, which turned out to be an epic blockbuster, something that remains a cult favorite even today.

In one of his earlier interviews with Behindwoods TV, the actor recalled his experience on the sets of Master and expressed how Thalapathy was an amazing person to work with.

Coming to his work front, Vijay Sethupathi has movies like Gandhi Talks, Ace and Train lined up next. Ajith Kumar, on the other hand, recently delivered a smashing hit with Magizh Thirumeni-directed Vidaamuyarchi.

He has Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly lined up next, among other untitled projects.