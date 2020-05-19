Vijay Sethupathi From food joint’s cashier to Kollywood’s star; Here's the versatile actor's transformation

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi worked as a cashier for a fast food joint and as a telephone booth operator.

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi is undoubtedly one of the most popular actors of Kollywood. Other than his acting skills, he is also well known for his brilliant speeches and the way he handles even difficult situations at ease. The actor is one of the few, who has acted in a variant of genres starting from high budget commercial cinema like Master to art film like Orange Mittai, the actor is full of surprises. It would not be an understatement that it is not possible to predict him.

While he has achieved a huge throne in Kollywood, not everyone knows that he has worked as a cashier for a fast food joint and as a telephone booth operator before starting his career in the entertainment industry. During several interviews, he has opened up how he has come across difficult situations before his success in the entertainment industry and how it is necessary to take wise decisions and stick on to our beliefs to achieve in life.

On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi will be next seen in Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Master, in which he will be seen as the main antagonist. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah as the lead actors. The film was supposed to be released on April 8th. However, due to the lockdown imposed for COVID 19, the release date has been postponed. Now, after the Tamil Nadu government granted permission to production houses to carry on with the post-production works, Master team has resumed with the video editing work.

